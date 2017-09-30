Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Fall out

Fall out

While refusing to take the blame for Haqqani Network and other alleged militant outfits, Pakistan has reminded the US that these ‘terrorists’ were considered the ‘darlings’ of the White House until a few decades ago.

That is the inherent problem with being someone’s darling, you fall out one day.

Dr Irfan Zafar (Canada)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement