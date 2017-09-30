Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While refusing to take the blame for Haqqani Network and other alleged militant outfits, Pakistan has reminded the US that these ‘terrorists’ were considered the ‘darlings’ of the White House until a few decades ago.
That is the inherent problem with being someone’s darling, you fall out one day.
Dr Irfan Zafar (Canada)
Comments