Laudable efforts

It is good to note that signs of improvement in government hospitals in Punjab have started becoming visible. Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Imran Nazir while addressing periodical meeting of the medical superintendents of districts and tehsil headquarters hospitals in Lahore highlighted the performance of the authorities in the healthcare sector. He said that Punjab has the best healthcare facilities in the country and the critics should first visit the hospitals of other provinces before criticising the healthcare system of the country’s biggest province. The officials present at the meeting reviewed the performance and the steps being taken for controlling hepatitis, TB and dengue at the grass-roots level throughout the province.

In addition, the rehabilitation of hospitals in 40 districts of the province is a commendable step taken by the provincial government in the right direction. Now, the government is in the second phase of the rehabilitation. Under the phase, all the matters relating to the improvement of infrastructure of the hospitals, capacity building, training of the staff, expansion of medical facilities, etc., will be taken care of. Everything that has been said in the meeting appears good. But it will be more appropriate and appreciable that the people, the beneficiaries of the healthcare facilities, also come forward and say some good words in this regard.

M Z Rifat (Lahore)