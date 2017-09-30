Fate of Fata

It is heartening to note that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reassured that bringing Fata at par with other regions of the country and the permanent rehabilitation of temporarily displaced people remained top priority of the government. According to some media reports, during a briefing by Ministry of SAFRON held a couple of days back at the prime minister’s office, Abbasi asserted that the people of tribal areas have paid the heaviest price in the war on terror. He said that these people have rendered huge sacrifices for a national cause.

During the meeting, the PM reviewed various measures being taken for the mainstreaming of Fata and bringing the people of the tribal areas at par with rest of the country through socio-economic development and uplift projects. It is good to note that out of the 237,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) now remain only 16,000 families which are to be rehabilitated. Around Rs53 billion have been spent for the permanent rehabilitation of displaced persons. This good work should be continued with all sincerity and commitment. The prime minister should review the progress on a periodical basis in order to keep a strict check and balance on the work performed.

Asim Munir (Rawalpindi)