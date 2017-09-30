Talent must rule

This refers to the article, ‘Towards technocracy’ (Sep 20), by Atta-ur–Rahman. It was an excellent article. The credibility of the writer can be deduced from his performance in the HEC. His services for the education sector are commendable. In his article, he has made some solid points. It is education which plays an important role in the success of an individual. The present parliamentary system has failed to bring up the talented leadership which is required for the progress of the country. The current system is more vulnerable to corruption. No candidate will spend hundreds of thousands of money from his pocket for elections. Obviously, illegitimate money will come in. Unless we evolve a system where talent and character govern, Pakistan cannot succeed. An eminent philosopher, Plato said that the most competent must rule otherwise we will fail.

Lt Col r Aizaz Haider (Lahore)