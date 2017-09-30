This refers to the article, ‘The right kind of diplomacy’ (Sep 28), by Malik Muhammad Ashraf. In his article, the writer talks about Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi’s speech at the UN. While highlighting Indian atrocities and brutality in Indian-held Kashmir, the prime minister demanded a plebiscite in the valley.

For Pakistan, Kashmir and the Kashmiris come first. The decade-old Kashmir issue cannot be resolved until the international community takes notice of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

Saman Hamid (Peshawar)