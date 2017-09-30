Death trap

Streets of Karachi witness a large number of accidents on a daily basis. Some accidents are minor, resulting in minor scratches, barely discernible dent on a car’s body or a verbal brawl between two drivers – each of them blaming the other for reckless driving. While others are fatal, resulting in serious injuries, permanent disability or death. No one follows the traffic rules. Breaking the signal, speeding, carelessness while overtaking a vehicle, etc., are some of the most common causes of road accidents. Karachi is one of the highly populated cities in the world and due to the increase in the city’s population, the number of vehicles on roads is going up at a fast pace. Nowadays, traffic on Karachi’s road paints a shocking picture of traffic chaos. Most of the city’s roads are in an improper condition, making it difficult for people to have smooth ride.

Another reason of road accidents or traffic jams is a lack of pedestrian bridges. These bridges and the pedestrian crossing system – also called zebra crossing – are installed on roads so that pedestrians can cross the road safely. But in Karachi, zebra crossing is no longer available while pedestrian bridges are not maintained properly. The concerned authorities must take strict action in this regard. The traffic in the city should be managed in an efficient manner.

Syed Ali Ahmed (Karachi)