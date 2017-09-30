Expensive power

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the alarming increase in Karachi’s power tariff. Electricity is a basic necessity of life. But it is unfortunate that residents of ‘city of light’ have been facing the problem of the energy shortage for long. Almost in all areas of the city, power goes off for at least six hours a day. Instead of taking remedial measures to deal with the energy crisis, KE authorities have not only increased the per unit rate, but have levied a higher rate of tax as well.

Inflation and overinflated prices of daily commodities have already taken a toll on the lives of the people. Now, the rising price of electricity is contributing to make the lives of residents even more miserable. A majority of people in the city belong to the lower middle class. With their salary, they can barely meet monthly expenses. The regular increase in prices has put a dent on their purchasing power. The government has done nothing in this regard. On the contrary, it regularly sells shares of KE to the strongest bidder. Through privatisation, the government is creating even more difficulties for residents. Having an access to basic facilities like power is the basic right of the people. It is unfortunate that in our country, concerns of the people are always neglected.

Nabeel Khan (Karachi)