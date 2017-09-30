Zimbabwe police disperse protests

HARARE: Zimbabwean police in the capital Harare on Friday fired teargas to break up protests against the country’s worsening economic crisis as rising prices fuel opposition to President Robert Mugabe’s regime.

Demonstrators led by the anti-government pressure group Tajamuka (We Are Agitated) demanded the resignation of central bank chief John Mangudya over severe cash shortages. Shops in the city centre pulled down their shutters and currency traders fled their pavement stalls as dozens of anti-riot police patrolled the streets, AFP witnessed.

"We demonstrated against the worsening economic and fiscal crisis in the country," Promise Mkwananzi, spokesman for Tajamuka, told AFP by telephone. Zimbabwe in 2009 abandoned its own currency in favour of the US dollar due to hyperinflation.