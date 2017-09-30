Sat September 30, 2017
World

R
Reuters
September 30, 2017

US aircraft crashes

WASHINGTON: Two US service member suffered non-life threatening injuries when a military aircraft crashed in Syria, US officials said on Friday. In a statement, the military said the two service members were moved to a medical facility and released after it was determined that their injuries were not serious after the "hard landing."

