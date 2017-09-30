22 killed in Mumbai stampede

MUMBAI: A stampede on an overcrowded Mumbai railway bridge lashed by a monsoon storm killed at least 22 people on Friday and raised new safety questions about one of the world’s biggest rail networks.

Some were crushed to death, some suffocated and others just fell from the bridge, witnesses said. Shoes, slippers and bags were left strewn over the steps of the bridge after bodies were cleared.

Hundreds of people took shelter on the bridge from a sudden downpour and the deadly crush started as they emerged, an Indian Railways spokesman said. Seventy-eight-year-old newspaper seller Dadanand Parab told how victims tumbled over the side of the bridge onto his stall.

"They were breathless and shocked and I tried to help by giving them water but there were just so many people," Parab, who has sold newspapers at the station since 1975, told AFP. "It was a nightmare situation. I saw many women and men just collapsing due to overcrowding and suffocation."