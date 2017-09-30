Birmingham 2022 bid gets govt backing

LONDON: Birmingham’s bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games has the official backing of the British government, the sports ministry announced on Friday.

The bid will be formally submitted to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Saturday, it said.Birmingham beat Liverpool in the race to be England’s sole candidate and the government has spent September deciding whether to approve the city’s bid and underwrite the event’s costs.

The 2022 event became unexpectedly available in March, when the CGF stripped Durban of the right to stage the showpiece for failing to meet “key obligations”.“Birmingham’s bid has the backing of the government,” announced Karen Bradley, the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS).

“The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham would be brilliant. It would showcase the best of Britain to the world.”She said the Games would boost the local economy and leave a strong sports legacy.The DCMS ministry said that with 95 percent of Birmingham’s proposed competitive venues already in existence, the bid was a “low risk, high quality proposition”.