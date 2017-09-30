Guardiola won’t clamp down after Aguero crash

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted he isn’t concerned by his players’ off-field activities just hours after Sergio Aguero was involved in a car crash in the Netherlands.

City were forced to rule out Aguero for Saturday’s clash at Premier League champions Chelsea after the Argentina forward was a passenger in a taxi that crashed on its way to the airport in Amsterdam on Thursday evening.

Aguero, 29, had been to a concert in the Dutch capital on his day off and suffered a broken rib in the smash, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a bend and it struck a post.

There have been questions over why Aguero was abroad just 48 hours before the leaders’ showdown with Chelsea.

In a statement, City said Aguero was in Holland “on his day off” and Guardiola was adamant his star had done nothing wrong.

“It was his day off. I am not the police,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.“I think days off are for players to be happy. I want the players to be happy.“I don’t like to train everyday because I think players need to rest mentally and physically, and they can enjoy their lives.

“I want my players to have fun. So he decided to go there, it’s ok for me.”Guardiola confirmed he is not going to impose more rules that force City’s players to stay at home on their days off.

“We have enough rules. Play right, play left, defend the long balls, set pieces, control the counter attack from (Eden) Hazard, Pedro, Willian,” Guardiola joked.While Guardiola won’t take a hardline stance, he admitted he is relieved the damage to Aguero wasn’t even worse.“I will speak to him this afternoon to ask how he is, but I know he’s ok,” he said.