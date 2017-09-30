SSGC crush Islamabad, WAPDA hammer Lahore Blue in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad were inflicted a heavy 360-run defeat by SSGC, while WAPDA won by 120 runs against Lahore Region Blue in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Friday.

In their Pool A match at Diamond Ground, SSGC blew away Islamabad in a hurry. Resuming at the overnight score of 66 for 5, Islamabad were bowled out for 97 in their second innings with none of their batsmen being able to score more than 20 runs. Afaq Rahim (16) was their highest run-getter.

Left-arm pace bowler Ziaul Haq (4-31) bowled brilliantly, finishing the match with an eight-wicket haul. Kashif Bhatti (3-16) and Amir Yamin (3-34) also bowled well for SSGC.

Meanwhile, Lahore Region Blue were bundled for 240 runs in their second innings, while chasing 361 for victory against WAPDA. Farhan Khan scored 51. Left-arm orthodox Khalid Usman and left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar took four wickets each.

WAPDA had declared their second innings at 261-7. Mohammad Saad scored an unbeaten 104, Amir Sajjad made 64.At Iqbal Stadium, NBP hammered Faisalabad Region by six wickets. NBP’s left-arm spinner Raza Hasan wreak havoc on the batsmen, taking 8-76 to dismiss Faisalabad for 124 in their second innings. Chasing just 79 for a win, NBP lost four wickets in the progress before Ali Asad (32 not out) took them home. Raees Ahmed and Mohammad Talha took one wicket each.

At Jinnah Stadium, HBL crushed FATA by 335 runs in their Pool B match. HBL declared their second innings at 448-6. Fakhar Zaman made a quick-fire 111. Having been set a mammoth 509-run victory target, FATA were ripped apart by veteran left-arm spinner Abdul Rehman (7-50) and crumbled after managing only 178.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore Region White won by 273 runs against PTV. Mohammad Irfan Jr. took 4-38 as PTV were bowled out for 192, chasing 466 for victory in their second innings. Hasan Raza (60) was the top-scorer for his team.Lahore Region White had declared their second innings at 382-7. Rizwan Hussain made 138, while Umaid Asif scored 97.