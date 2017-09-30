PTDC managing director returns from Qatar

Rawalpindi :Pakistan Tourism Managing Director Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan returned to Pakistan after 3-day visit to Qatar after participation in high level think tank on tourism in connection with official celebrations of World Tourism Day.

While talking to media on his arrival, Ch. Ghafoor said that during these celebrations, he met the Qatari Prime Minister, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, and discussed tourism potential and investment opportunities available in Pakistan. Qatari prime minister said that he likes Pakistan very much and many Pakistanis have contributed their efforts and blood in development of Qatar. Premier expressed his willingness to visit Pakistan and also provide assistance with investment in tourism sector infrastructure development.

Ch. Ghafoor further said that his visit to Qatar was a success and it was a high-level international forum to project and exploit tourism treasures of Pakistan with an image of peaceful tourist friendly country. We were the victims of terrorism in the past but with continuous efforts of the government, now Pakistan is completely safe for tourists. Increase in domestic as well as foreign tourist flow is evident that tourism activities in Pakistan are achieving its previous glory. PTDC is utilizing all of its capabilities and best efforts in achieving its objective of tourism promotion and development in the country. However, involvement of local community in the planning and development of a specific rural are to become a tourist spot is of enormous value. Secondly there is need to develop code of conduct and best practices for the service providers and the tourists so the cultural and moral values of the area remain intact.

He added that there is a lot of work to be done in Pakistan to educate people about the responsible travel best practices and we should not take travel as a privilege but as an opportunity to learn about the cultural diversity of each other and respect the values and believes of each other for peaceful global community.