Rabbani not given protocol, Senate body told

Islamabad :The Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Thursday was told that protocol (official welcome) was not accorded to the acting president Mian Raza Rabbani recently, as President Mamnoon Hussain had disallowed it for himself.

Rabbani was not given official welcome upon his arrival in Karachi on September 17. The committee had issued notices to the Sindh police, demanding an explanation for not providing protocol to the acting president when he visited Karachi. The notice had accused the police of ‘breach of privilege’.

Additional Inspector General Karachi Mushtaq Maher told the committee that the police did not give an official protocol to the acting president since the president had disallowed it for himself. He said that on his first visit to Karachi as president, Mamnoon Hussain had told the police not to make protocol arrangements for him in future.

However, the police chief apologised to the committee for not giving an official welcome to the Senate chairman and pointed out that the director general protocol had not informed the police department of Rabbani's arrival, otherwise security arrangements would have been made accordingly.

During the committee proceedings, PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar raised questions over the Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) criteria of issuing fitness certificates to pilots, accusing the department of favouritism.

Babar claimed that the Islamabad medical board had declared two pilots unfit, however, they were cleared by the Karachi medical board. He wondered, “How did two pilots, who were unfit in Islamabad, become fit in Karachi. This is not a small issue — it is the matter of someone's life and death.”

The director general of CAA requested for more time, as he was not prepared to give a briefing on the matter. The committee agreed and demanded that the aviation department submit the criteria that was being followed to judge the fitness of pilots in the next meeting.