Sat September 30, 2017
Islamabad

September 30, 2017

Mashal Model School students visit telecom company

Islamabad: On the special invitation of a telecom company, 10 bright students from Mashal Model School visited its headquarters located at Chak Shehzad to get an insight into the functioning of telecom industry.

The visit, under company's CSR initiative, comprised of a day-long tour where the students were briefed about numerous departments and their functions. Emphasising the importance of customer care within the organization, students were also given a demonstration of customer contact centre.

Here, students took part in multiple activities designed to help develop their leadership and communication skills.  Zeba Husain, Director Mashal Trust, while lauding this initiative said, “Working with Zong has opened up a whole new level of possibilities for our students. The enthusiasm and dedication exhibited by all the host volunteers is greatly appreciated.” Held under ‘A New Hope’ employees’ volunteer program, the activity was centred around commitment to making a meaningful impact on the wider community.

