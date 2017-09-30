PINSAT students attend conference on nanotechnology in Beijing

Islamabad :Nine students of Preston Institute of Nano Science and Technology (PINSAT) Preston University, Islamabad participated in ‘NANOTRIP-2017’ at the National Centre for Nanoscience & Technology (NCNST), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China, says a press release.

During this 13-day visit the students of PINSAT had the unique privilege of participating in the internationally acclaimed conference on Nanotechnology ‘China Nano 2017.’ Besides this, they also had the opportunity to attend a one-day symposium arranged by the research students of NCNST. Several nations were conspicuous by their presence at the referenced symposium. A significant aspect of this symposium was that it was followed by hands on training for the participants on state-of-the-art equipment relating to fabrication and characterization of nanomaterials in various laboratories of NCNST.

The students of PINSAT were given a befitting welcome on their return to the Institute after their participation in “NANOTRIP-2017”. An impressive get-together was organized at the Islamabad campus of Preston University. Zhao Lijian, DCM & Political Counsellor of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China graced the occasion as the chief guest. Mr. Jia Wei Secretary (Science & Technology) of the Embassy of China was also present at the event. Dr. Abdul Basit, Chancellor Preston University presided over the function.

Dr. N. M. Butt, chairman PINSAT presented a brief account of the activities of PINSAT on the occasion. He particularly highlighted the collaborative activities being undertaken with NCNST which includes acceptance of 3 graduates of PINSAT by NCNST for higher studies of MS/PhD every year and also participation of PINSAT students in the summer workshop organized by the Institute, every two years, with full financial support. He also mentioned about two other similar MoUs signed with Beijing Jiaotong University and the University of Science and Technology, Beijing.

In his brief remarks on the occasion, Mr. Zhao Lijian, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) and Political Counsellor, Embassy of China appreciated the efforts of Preston University and in particular of PINSAT for arranging such productive activities for its students. He emphasized that the Chinese government was giving utmost priority to science and technology, and there were great opportunities for students from Pakistan to pursue higher studies in China.

In his keynote address, Dr. Abdul Basit, chancellor of Preston University congratulated the students who went to China and participated in the conference on Nanotechnology ‘China Nano 2017,’ and also in the symposium. He assured the students that PINSAT-Preston University would continue to encourage collaborative programmes with Chinese Institutions. Dr. Abdul Basit expressed his confidence that CPEC would open the door for more collaborative exchanges between the two friendly countries.

After the conclusion of the event Mr. Jia Wei undertook an extensive visit of the PINSAT laboratories. Later, he had detailed discussions with the PINSAT management for further collaboration between PINSAT and Chinese institutions. New possibilities under CPEC, the project of “One Belt-One Road” international program also came up for discussion between the two sides.