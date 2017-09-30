Motorists - drive on which side of the road?

Many times we come across a scene on the Rawalpindi roads that there is a vehicle or even a group of vehicles driving down the wrong side of the road.

“More or less on daily basis I have seen such scenarios on the Airport Link Road. There are no sidewalks and the service road exists only up to the Faisal Colony so the motorists coming out of the surrounding localities choose to drive the wrong way facing incoming traffic to get to their destinations, which is generally the Gulzar-e-Quaid and nearby localities,” says Asghar Mehdi from Taajabad.

“Pedestrians are also observed seen walking close to the roadside with their faces to the incoming traffic flow. They are often surprised by the bikers and cars zooming past them from behind, adds Ashgar.

“Just like pedestrians who walk on the wrong side of the road, I also choose to drive on the wrong side of the road when I get out of the Faisal Colony exit point. Instead of making use of U-turn located in front of Faisal Colony, I go the wrong way to reach Gulzar-e-Quaid for fear of getting stuck in the heavy traffic,” says Rifaat Hasan.

“I don't understand it. Isn't it obvious that you would walk facing oncoming traffic so that you have time to see and react to any other road users that are coming toward you? This in turn gives both you and the car driver, biker a better chance to react and give each party room to pass safely, you cannot do this as easily when one of the parties involved has the back of their head to you,” says Sabir Naqvi from Mabgraal Town.

“I've even seen family groups adopt this dangerous practice risking not only their own health but that of their children too and they always seem surprised when a vehicle comes up behind them. The risk is greatly reduced if you are facing the traffic,” adds Sabir.

“I have often seen it happen on the Airport Link Road near Faisal Town exit point where there is no footpath provided, and the situation isn't helped by those road users who treat city roads as their own private race tracks and drive in the wrong direction. Motorists, bikers and pedestrians all move on the wrong side of the road and ask for a disaster,” says Abbas Haider from the area.

“If you find yourself walking along the road, then a high percentage of the risk is greatly reduced if you are facing the traffic that you are sharing common ground with. And drivers, slow down. But the vehicles coming up behind may prove dangerous,” says Salamat Hussain, a motorist.

“It is also dangerous when a motorist takes a U-turn and sees a group of vehicles on the road in front of him and seems surprised to see them moving in the wrong direction. Instead of moving over to the next U-turn near Gulzar-e-Quaid, the motorists who reside in the Faisal Colony prefer to stay at the Faisal Colony U-turn in order to go to the left for entry into the Faisal Colony and leave little room for the vehicles behind them to move to the right, says Nusrat Hussain, who lives in Fazal Town.

“I've had to almost stop on more than one occasion while they sorted themselves out in which direction they have to move. Mad act, indeed,” says Mansab Ali living near School Stop.