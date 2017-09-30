PWDs facilitated in getting disability certificates

Islamabad :There are some privileges the state has bestowed upon persons with disabilities (PWD). A PWD, for instance, can claim accessibility vehicles at low rates. Yet, many of them, especially those from poor background, are unable to claim so, because they lack the mandatory document to prove so.

In Kahuta, a civil society organisation Potohar Mental Health Association (PHMA) helped a number of PWDs apply for that document. A disability certificate identifies its holder as PWD. The holder of the certificate can then apply for Special National Identity.

Exchanging views about the importance of disability certificate, PHMA’s president Zulqurnain Asghar said different types of PWDs have different needs. “Some desire wheelchairs, while others want to undergo health treatment. They do not know that the disability certificates allow them to claim those needs at nominal or no charges,” he said.

PWDs attending the disability camp in Kahuta submitted their basic information and document to PHMA, which will then help acquire the certificates for them. Most of the applicants were women living with disabilities.

It was fourth in a series of activities to register the PWDs in Rawalpindi district. Earlier camps were set up in Kotli Sattian, Gojar Khan and Taxila. A number of people completed their forms. Zulqurnain hoped that it will be a first step in their long struggle for getting rights.