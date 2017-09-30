S Arabia promises brilliant IIU students scholarships

Islamabad :With the bilateral cooperation continuing, the bright International Islamic University (IIU) students will be sent to the Saudi Arabian universities on scholarship.

This was stated by Saudi ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki while speaking on the new IIU campus during a programme of the celebrations held on 15 years of collaboration between the IIU and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The envoy said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had strong and exemplary mutual relations and that they shared joys and sorrows. He said the people of both countries had a heart-to-heart relationship. "We will continue cooperating with the IIU as it is nurturing young mind integrated with teachings of Islam," he said.

The ambassador said Pakistan was proud of Muslim Ummah, which emerged with an objective of Islam. The event was also addressed by Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, who said the universities would have to play role in the society and that the HEC was keen to provide a linkage to varsities and the society.

He said since 2002, the commission had increased the number of universities from 58 to 188. He criticised the elements spreading negative propaganda against universities. He appreciated the strategic plan presented by the rector of the university and hoped it would achieve its goals well in time.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai presented a strategic plan and shared goals of university until 2025. He also hailed the HEC chairman over increase in the universities' annual budget from Rs40 billion to Rs96 billion.

He said the IIU would keep providing top minds to the Muslim societies and it would keep disseminating message of peace and moderation of Islam. In his speech, IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said the university was having number of linkages and was keen for bilateral cooperation across the world.

He said the IIU was providing the best facilities to its students in a peaceful environment and would continue focusing on promotion of culture of research. On the occasion, an exhibition of art works and innovative projects of the university was also held which was visited by the distinguished guests.

Later, a cake cutting ceremony was held at Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the university in connection with the Saudi National Day. The ambassador and IIU rector, president and IRI DG Dr. Muhammad Ziaul Haq were present in the ceremony.