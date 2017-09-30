ITP traffic plan for Muharram 9

Islamabad :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram 9 and decided to deploy more than 520 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob said that he will himself monitor the arrangements while four DSPs and 21 Inspectors will also perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

ITP arranged special deployment of ITP Staff during main mourning procession to be taken out from Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashri G-6/2 on Muharram 9, which will be culminated after passing through its traditional route at the same place and diversion programme has been issued.

SSP (Traffic) said that ITP has special traffic diversion plan for mourning procession to be taken out on Muharram 9 and citizens have been advised to use alternate routes on the occasion. According to plan the 7th Avenue from F-6 Chowk to Soharwardi road, like wise Fazal e Haq Road from China Chowk to Kalsum Plaza will be closed for general traffic.

The road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk, Municipal Road from Markazi Jamia Masjid to Polyclinic Chowk, Luqman e Hakeem Road from Polyclinic to Lal Quarter while G-6 service road from G-6/2 Chowk to Lal Quarter Chowk will remain close for general traffic and the traffic will be diverted alternate routes. Another procession will start from Imambargah Musa Kazim in Sector I-10 which will culminate there after passing through various routes.

The various roads including I-10 Markaz, CDA Chowk no. 1, Katarian bridge, IJP Road (Pirwdhai and Faizabad area) will remain closed for traffic while citizens have been asked to use IJP road if they want to go to I-10 (Sabzi Mandi) from Faizabad, Murree road, Bhara Kau or Khana bridge. The residents of sectors I-8, I-9 would use external IJP, Pirwadhai road. The citizens have been requested to cooperate with ITP and call 1915 or 0519261992 to get further information.