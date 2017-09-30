Traffic plan for Muharram processions chalked out

Rawalpindi :The city traffic Police has prepared a comprehensive traffic plan for 9th and 10th of Moharram in Rawalpindi.

The Chief Traffic Officer, Yousaf Ali Shahid while chairing a meeting on Friday told that complete and full proof traffic arrangements would be provided to the mourners during mourning processions on 9th and 10 of Moharram in Rawalpindi.

According to the plan chalked out in the meeting, the entire route from Committee Chowk to Iqbal Road would remain closed for all kind of traffic. Similarly, traffic diversion would be made at DAV College thus prohibiting the entry of vehicles on College Road. Moreover, at the time of entry of mourning procession at Naya Mohallah, the traffic would not be allowed from DAV College to Fawara Chowk. All public transport including wagons and suzukis would be diverted from DAV college while other vehicles would be allowed to ply from Gawalmandi Chowk to Dhoke Kumhar to Bhoosa Godown

The CTO told that the traffic would also be diverted from Mashriq Hotel, City Saddar Road to Novelty via Mohan Pura which would go to Ganjmandi and Pirwadhai. The entry of Suzuki Transport would be closed at Mashriq Hotel, City Saddar Road. The routes of Kashmiri Bazaar would also be closed for all kind of traffic . The traffic at Kashmiri Road would be diverted to Transit Camp to Saddar.

Similarly, traffic coming from Novelty Chowk Road would be diverted at Police Station City and would be allowed to ply via Dhoke Hassu, Pirwadhai and Saddar via Ganjmandi. Diversion of traffic would also be made at Sanaullah Road from where traffic would move back to Dhoke Dalal, TB Hospital, Pirwadhai and Asghar Mall Scheme Chowk. The traffic coming from Banni and Link Road would also be diverted which would be allowed to run at Circular Road to Murree Road, Liaqat Bagh via Saidpur Road from Banni.

Diversion of traffic would also be made at Hamilton Chowk and no vehicle would be allowed towards the routes of Dingi Khoi and Bansan Wala Chowk which would be diverted to Ganjmandi. No Traffic would be allowed at Bansan Wala Chowk to Jamia Masjid Road and it would be diverted to Pirwadhai. Diversion of traffic would be made at Pir Chowha Chowk and the vehicles would be sent back to the routes of Asghar Mall Scheme Chowk and Pirwadhai.

During the mourning procession to be taken out from Satellite Town all routes leading to New Town Thana near Punjab Bank, Commerce College, Hayat Wali Hospital, Aziz Nursing Home, Banni Chowk upto Kohati Bazar, Kali Tanki, Roshan Bakery, Jehangir Balti Murgh Hotel would be closed for all kind of traffic which would be diverted on other routes.