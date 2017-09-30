CDA employees against privatisation of Sanitation Directorate

Islamabad :General Secretary of Labour Union of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin has said that they would not accept the privatisation of the sanitation directorate because this anti-worker step would pose threat to jobs of hundreds of employees of the civic agency.

"We are fighting a legal battle in the courts against the bifurcation of the CDA and a writ petition has also been filed against the privatization of the sanitation directorate. We will not allow anyone to deprive the workers of their jobs on the pretext of the privatization," he said.

Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin urged Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz and Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Asad Mehboob Kiyani to take back the decision of the privatization of the sanitation directorate otherwise the workers would launch a protest movement against it.

He said it is high time for workers to be united and more active to defend their legitimate rights, which they apprehend to be infringed in the days to come in the present circumstances, adding "The present administration of the CDA is not taking adequate steps for the satisfaction of its employees because of non-implementation of their agreed demands under the law."