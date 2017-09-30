CM wants media to lead journey of growth

Throughout the world, mentors of journalism and journalistic studies have been teaching and preaching objective journalism.

Students undergoing education in mass communication in different universities are always told to remain objective especially in reporting the events and facts and not to view and report the things in the perspective of their biases and preconceived notions.

Apart from objectivity, the other element of objective journalism is that the journalists must not take refuge behind their social clout making statements over statements without verification besides passing on false information without keeping the consequences in view.

Hardly anyone differs with this lesson taught by senior journalists to novices in the field and to students of mass communication but the journalists’ own objectivity is sometimes challenged if their readers and viewers start smelling a rat in their written and spoken endeavours.

Obviously, the best way to test a journalist’s objectivity is what do others think about their work? And if others include those people who form a part of the governing lot like the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, then the journalists must not mind reviewing their reports and analyses that, according to others, smack of biases.

The signing ceremony of Punjab Power Plant, Jhang between a Chinese corporation and Government of Punjab virtually turned out to be an objective analysis of national media whose sections, according to the Chief Minister, did not show any restraint in saying things without substance. For sure, it was not a sermon to the media but an acknowledgement of the power and reach of the media with which they can build (or shatter) confidence among the masses in their state system.

If some progress has been really made as in the matter of additional power generation to the tune of 3,000 plus megawatts so far (with much more to be added very soon), then it calls for appreciating this work, emphasized the CM. “If some progress has been made in a transparent manner, then it must be appreciated and there is no need to praise us.” Of course, there is no denying the fact that public opinion gets afflicted with mass despair if every now and then, we tell the world that Pakistan is a country where corruption is the order of the day.

This will definitely tarnish our image in the outside world without whose collaboration neither FDI (Foreign Direct Investment ) will come nor the country’s economy will grow in this inter-dependent world.

Take the example of the latest 1263 MW dual-fuel (RLNG plus HSD/Re-gassified Liquefied Natural Gas plus High Speed Diesel) project which has been launched with the collaboration of China and Germany. The project would not have taken off had the Punjab government not been able to enjoy the trust and confidence of these two ‘science and engineering’ giants of the world. It is not fair to assume that foreign collaboration comes only on the basis of profit motivation. Goodwill and credibility do matter a lot in international connectivity.

And it is also a fact that the power generation projects would not have attained so much progress with record speed (some of them have broken the world’s timeline records) had the governments of Pakistan and Punjab not worked “overtime”, to quote Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

It is about time the media started working in this direction, leading the journey of growth by building up people’s and foreign countries’ trust in the viability and credibility of Pakistan and its hard-working governments and individuals.