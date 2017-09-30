IG inspects Muharram procession routes

LAHORE :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (r) Arif Nawaz visited different routes of Muharram processions in the city and resolved to provide foolproof security to all Majalis and processions throughout the province.

He said that at least 200,000 officials and officers of police would provide four layered security cover at and around Imambarghas, Majalis and procession routes. Punjab Safe City Authority has also dedicated staff for the monitoring of main procession route. Lahore CCPO Amin Wains, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf and SP Iqbal Town Rana Umar also accompanied the IG. The IG said foolproof security should be ensured on Muharram 10. Search operations and snap checking should be geared up in the city on regular basis, the directed the police officials.