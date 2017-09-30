PPP meeting on NA-120

LAHORE :A meeting of the fact-finding committee into the outcome of NA-120 by-election formed by Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled for October 3 at 4pm at Bilawal House in Lahore. According to a press release issued here on Friday, the committee comprises of Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Maula Bakhsh Chandio.

The meeting will be attended by the presidents and provincial organisations of the party from Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions. Other people who have some knowledge regarding the by-election have also been invited to attend the meeting.