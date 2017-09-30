Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Call to benefit from CPEC

Call to benefit from CPEC

LAHORE :A consultation meeting with academia of economics, parliamentarians, and representatives of civil society held in Lahore Friday. 

The meeting was held in perspective of impact of CPEC on social change, labour laws and rights. Renowned economists Prof Dr Aslam Qais and Dr Imran Ali, Syeda Ghulam Fatima, Mahar Safdar Ali and Dr Nosheen MPA were keynote speakers. 

In his opening remarks, Mahar Ali Safdar tabled the important questions regarding social change and labour rights in context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Dr Imran Ali suggested the government to evolve a proper business policy to get maximum benefit from CPEC. Dr Qais Aslam stressed the ardent need of skill development, environment friendly, efficient and cost effective means of power generation as solar system and hubs of water for power generation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement