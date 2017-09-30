Call to benefit from CPEC

LAHORE :A consultation meeting with academia of economics, parliamentarians, and representatives of civil society held in Lahore Friday.

The meeting was held in perspective of impact of CPEC on social change, labour laws and rights. Renowned economists Prof Dr Aslam Qais and Dr Imran Ali, Syeda Ghulam Fatima, Mahar Safdar Ali and Dr Nosheen MPA were keynote speakers.

In his opening remarks, Mahar Ali Safdar tabled the important questions regarding social change and labour rights in context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Dr Imran Ali suggested the government to evolve a proper business policy to get maximum benefit from CPEC. Dr Qais Aslam stressed the ardent need of skill development, environment friendly, efficient and cost effective means of power generation as solar system and hubs of water for power generation.