LGH put on high alert

LAHORE :All doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been put on high alert for Ashura and the leave for the emergency staff has been cancelled.

According to a handout, special beds have also been arranged at the hospital for the treatment of mourners. This was stated in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab to review the arrangements made for Ashura. The principal directed the LGH doctors, nurses and other staff to discharging their duties with dedication on the important religious event.

The meeting was informed that extra medicines and blood had been arranged to meet any kind of emergency situation. Moreover, a control room with phone number 042 99264117 has been set up where, in three shifts, administrative doctors would be available for help.