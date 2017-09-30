PPP founding member laid to rest

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE Founding member of Pakistan People's Party Dr Ghulam Hussein Rahi was laid to rest at a local graveyard on Friday. His Namaz e Janaza was attended by a large number of people, including PPP Lahore chapter President Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan, Naveed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Allama Yusuf Awan, Adnan Sarwar Gorsi and Shahbaz Mehmood Bhatti.
Comments