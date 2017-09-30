Sat September 30, 2017
Lahore

September 30, 2017

PPP founding member laid to rest

PPP founding member laid to rest

LAHORE Founding member of Pakistan People's Party Dr Ghulam Hussein Rahi was laid to rest at a local graveyard on Friday. His Namaz e Janaza was attended by a large number of people, including PPP Lahore chapter President Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan, Naveed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Allama Yusuf Awan, Adnan Sarwar Gorsi and Shahbaz Mehmood Bhatti.

