PPP founding member laid to rest

LAHORE Founding member of Pakistan People's Party Dr Ghulam Hussein Rahi was laid to rest at a local graveyard on Friday. His Namaz e Janaza was attended by a large number of people, including PPP Lahore chapter President Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan, Naveed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Allama Yusuf Awan, Adnan Sarwar Gorsi and Shahbaz Mehmood Bhatti.

