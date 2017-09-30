USC outlets without pulses, ghee and sugar for over a month

Islamabad :The utility stores throughout the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are without all kinds of pulses, ghee, cooking oil, sugar and rice for a month.

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) is supposed to a public welfare department where poor could avail opportunity to save some coins but people have been facing worst shortage of commodities at outlets for a month while government authorities seeing the whole drama with closed eyes in this regard.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Senior General Manager (Procurement) Muhammad Munir told ‘The News’ that consumers will never face shortage of items after some days. He said that they were fixing rates of pulses, sugar and other items as they wanted to provide all food items to public at low price. All kinds of tenders have been cleared as all items will be available at USC outlets throughout the country in some days, he claimed.

All utility stores throughout the country are without ‘daal moong’, ‘daal channa’, ‘daal masoo’r, white ‘channay’, white ‘lobia’, red ‘lobia’, ‘daal mash’, black ‘channay’, rice, sugar and utility ghee and cooking oil for a long time.

Talking to ‘The News’ consumers have expressed serious concerns over the absence of basic commodities particularly ‘ghee’, cooking oil, sugar, pulses and rice. They also said that the federal government was making only tall claims for provision of essential items on subsidised rates but the situation was entirely different.

“I was the regular customer of USC due to big difference in prices as compared to open market. But, now I am not visiting Utility Stores Corporation outlets due to higher rates and shortage of basic commodities all the time,” Bashir Ahmed Butt a customer said.

Dr. Shakila Imran, a consumer said if the government was serious to provide relief to the masses it should take solid measures for availability of items, prices and their quality. The concerned management was not taking interest in providing essential items to public and busy only in paperwork, she denounced. “I visited Utility Stores Corporation outlets, but I could neither save money nor get full items,” she said. The poor consumer said that sugar is available at skyrocketing prices in open market shops as there was no sugar in utility stores for more than two months.

Consumers using ‘Utility ghee and cooking oil’ have appealed to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to direct management of Utility Stores Corporation to improve the quality of their brands of ghee and cooking oil for betterment of larger segment of society, as it cannot afford to purchase costlier ghee and cooking oil of other brands.

The sale of utility ghee and cooking oil which was sold at Rs112 per kilogram was affordable for public but on January 24, 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its verdict banned sale of all low quality ghee and cooking oils.

It merits mentioning here that the sale of utility ghee and cooking oil was high against all other ghee and cooking oil brands which according to Utility Stores Corporation management worth billions of rupees at 63 outlets of the USC.

‘The News’ has learnt reliably that after the SC verdict regarding ban on sale of low quality ghee and cooking oil, all branded ghee and cooking oil companies have increased rates of their brands by own and launched six to eight different kinds of other ghee and cooking oil brands as well. The price of 1-kilogram ghee pack is between Rs170-Rs190.

The reliable sources said it seems some hidden powers are fully trying to destroy the reputation of USC in the country only to privatize this public welfare department. The USC department is the only ray of hope for poor public where they could buy food items on subsidized prices, the sources said.