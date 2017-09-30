Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Acid attacker remanded

Acid attacker remanded

LAHORE :An anti-terrorism court Friday granted five-day physical remand of an acid attacker Asmat, accused of burning his fiancée with acid. The police produced the accused before the court and sought his physical custody to carry out investigation. The court granted five-day physical remand of the accused directing police to produce him again on October 3, with investigation report until that date. Asmat had thrown acid on his fiancée, a resident of Bhatta Chowk, when she was returning from work on Ghazi Road. The suspect fled to Bhakkar district after committing the heinous crime. However, later he was arrested. The accused confessed to his crime before police. As per police, the accused attacked his fiancée as she was delaying wedlock to him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement