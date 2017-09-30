Acid attacker remanded

LAHORE :An anti-terrorism court Friday granted five-day physical remand of an acid attacker Asmat, accused of burning his fiancée with acid. The police produced the accused before the court and sought his physical custody to carry out investigation. The court granted five-day physical remand of the accused directing police to produce him again on October 3, with investigation report until that date. Asmat had thrown acid on his fiancée, a resident of Bhatta Chowk, when she was returning from work on Ghazi Road. The suspect fled to Bhakkar district after committing the heinous crime. However, later he was arrested. The accused confessed to his crime before police. As per police, the accused attacked his fiancée as she was delaying wedlock to him.

