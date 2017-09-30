Bar flays foreign minister’s speech

LAHORE :Lahore High Court Bar Association has strongly condemned anti-state remarks of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during a speech at Asia Society seminar in New York and demanded his immediate removal.

In a statement issued here Friday, LHCBA president Ch Zulfiqar Ali, vice-president Rashid Lodhi, Secretary Amir Saeed Rawan and finance secretary Zaheer Butt said Khawaja Asif has gone frenzy in expressing intimacy for America and India that he could not stop himself labelling loyal Pakistani terrorists. Foreign minister spew venom against Pakistan to win favour from Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi like he was foreign minister of America and India, they alleged. His anti-Pakistan speech had hurt feelings of Pakistani nation and posed serious threats to national integrity and prosperity. The Bar demanded an investigation into his speech to find out the persons who instigated Khawaja Asif to utter objectionable remarks.