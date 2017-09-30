Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dry weather forecast

Dry weather forecast

LAHORE :The weather in the city remained dry on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said weak seasonal low lay over North Balochistan. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain/thunderstorm was expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

No rainfall was recorded in any where in the country till the Friday evening. Highest temperature in the country was recorded at Turbat, Noorpur Thal, Sukkur, RY Khan and Bhakkar where mercury reached 41°C. In Lahore, highest temperature was 37°C and minimum 24.5°C. Humidity level was 33 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement