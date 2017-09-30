Dry weather forecast

LAHORE :The weather in the city remained dry on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said weak seasonal low lay over North Balochistan. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain/thunderstorm was expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

No rainfall was recorded in any where in the country till the Friday evening. Highest temperature in the country was recorded at Turbat, Noorpur Thal, Sukkur, RY Khan and Bhakkar where mercury reached 41°C. In Lahore, highest temperature was 37°C and minimum 24.5°C. Humidity level was 33 percent.