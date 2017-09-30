‘Imam Hussain (RA) fought against evil forces’

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has said the message of Hazrat Imam Husain (RA) and his companions given with their martyrdom was to lay down one’s life instead of surrendering to the forces of evil.

Delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid, he said the need of the hour was to follow the golden example of Imam Hussain (RA) to defeat the prevailing system of evil. He said a system based on injustice and oppression was continuing in the world while humanity was in search of truth, peace and tranquility.

He said life had been made miserable for Muslims all over the world. He said this was the system of tyranny and injustice against which Imam Husain (RA) had risen. He said that the scores of Muslim rulers were devoid of any sense of national honour and they were silent over the killings of the fellow Muslims.