‘Let Pak-Turk school ex-head, family live in Pakistan’

LAHORE :Following the alleged kidnapping of Rum Forum Director and his family, the children and women of other Turkish teachers affiliated with Pak-Turk Schools have expressed their grave concern over the situation and appealed to the authorities concerned to let them live in Pakistan instead of deporting to Turkey.

They expressed these views at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Friday. Novin Tosun said she was vice-principal of Pak-Turk School and had been here in Pakistan for the last 10 years. I have three children. Last one was born in Pakistan and he was 2-1/2 year old. I have named him after Allama Iqbal.

Tosun said Meral, the ‘kidnapped’ woman, was like her sister. Her daughters were the only friends, her (Tosun) daughter Fatima Tosun had, she added.

We are two sisters. My other sister (Emine Emrah Gelik) is in jail since August 2016 in Turkey with her husband. She had three children and their uncle was looking after the children, Tosun told. She feared similar fate if deported to Turkey. Mehmat Ali Serker said Pakistan was his only country. He did not want to move to any other country.

He had served this country for the last 11 years and still wanted to serve it. Mr Saad Ullah Bayazit said he has been here for last 21 years. I left Turkey after completing intermediate. I did my graduation in linguistics from Islamia University in Pakistan and continued studies at Peshawar. I have also been to Quetta. We have faced no problem so far but for last two days we are very concerned. On a question by a journalist that Mr Mesut was calling people that he was safe and was being deported, he has been affiliated with Gullen Movement and continuing his activities for last one year in Pakistan was justified? Mr Fateh in his letter himself has said that they were taken to a safe place. He himself was released by LEAs.

If LEAs wanted to take anyone why they would leave Mr Fateh, Turkish teachers replied that they have been investigated by LEAs one by one but they did not find any suspicious thing. They said picking up a family, including two teenage girls at 02am at night was something very obnoxious. How a teenage girl be involved in some movement and be so dangerous. Even if LEAs had some issues, they could investigate but not in this way. They wereliving legally- court had allowed them, UNHCR had issued asylum certificate, not involved in any illegal activity. This treatment was unjustified to people who have taught your children and were not involved in any illegal activity.

A young Turkish girl named Fatima Tosun, daughter of a woman vice-principal of Pak-Turk School, said she came to Pakistan for more than 10 years back when she was five-year old. In an emotional tone she said, “Pakistan is a country of freedom and democracy for me. I love Pakistan and I don’t want to leave it.” My foreigner friends often ask; you live in Pakistan? How are you still alive there? I reply them this is my country. They don’t know how loving the place is, how good the people here are.” I have known no other country than Pakistan as this is the place I grown up and became conscious.

Fatima said that Huma and Huda were here friends for the last 10 years. They were her sisters. She was really concerned about them. We don’t know how they are, what are they doing? Whether they are safe or not? Have they eaten or not? She further stated that Meral is my mother; she is not just mother of Huda and Huma.