CM approves over 9,000 jobs in Punjab police

LAHORE Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved more than 9,000 jobs in Punjab police.

Some 7700 constables, lady constables will be recruited in a two-phase plan in addition to at least 1200 traffic assistants. The recruitment process will begin early next month. The move, said to be part of the multi-billion dollar CPEC project, will bring employment opportunity for thousands across the Punjab province. The recruits will guard infrastructure and control traffic in major cities following their months-long training The maximum age limit for applicants has been reduced from 25 years to 22 years.

Special Recruitment Boards comprising high ranking officers are constituted to execute and supervise the process. The concerned regional and district police officers are direct to ensure best security arrangements at recruitment centers keeping in mind latest threat alerts.

Rescue 1122: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed arrangements made by Rescue 1122 for providing emergency cover to mourning processions of Muharram-ul-Harram in all 36 districts of Punjab.

While presiding over a meeting of senior rescue officers at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Friday, he inspected the arrangements made in different districts, examined working of control rooms and inquired from the officers about the problems through video link.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell informed the DG that all districts had prepared emergency plans for Ashura-e-Muharram in accordance with the directions issued by the government. The DG was informed that over 9,000 rescuers would perform their duties, and the overall Punjab Emergency Service would be on high alert on Muharram 9 and 10 .

The DG directed the officers to ensure training to Imamia Scouts/volunteers, and mapping of all licensed and traditional Majalis and processions.

According to the Rescue 1122 plan, all mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits would be moving along the processions to provide mourners with immediate medical treatment. The leaves of the emergency officers, rescue and safety officers, shift in charges, emergency medical technicians, fire rescuers, lead fire rescuers and other emergency staff would be restricted on the sensitive days.

Motorway Police: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Central Zone, have set an example of honesty by returning three lac rupees to a man.

The guidance centres of Motorway Police, Central Zone, helpline 130 received a call from traveller, Manzoor Ahmed of Gujrnawala, about the lost of his valuables in a bus. He was using washroom at a bus terminal in Sahiwal when the bus moved and he misses the bus. Patrol Officers Muhammed Zafar and Javed Iqbal of Beat 15, Sahiwal, managed to trace the bag from bus (BSB 044). The officials handed over the bag to its owner. There were Rs 300,000 and other valuables in the bag.

The owner owner appreciated the integrity and professionalism of NH&MP. DIG Mirza Faran Baig appreciated the efforts of the officers and granted them commendatory certificates and cash reward for their excellent performance.

plot reclaimed: With the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, a plot of an expatriate Pakistani has been reclaimed from the illegal occupants. OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that the a Pakistani, Ahmad Ali, settled in California, USA, filed a complaint that some influential persons had illegally occupied his plot at Roshan Wala, Faisalabad district . OPC started the process with the help of the members of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee, (DOPC), Faisalabad. After hectic efforts, the plot was reclaimed and its possession was given to its owner. Afzaal Bhatti said that so far half of the complaints lodged by overseas Pakistanis had been addressed by OPC.