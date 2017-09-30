CTD tells ASWJ leader to stay put

The Intelligence Wing of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has summoned Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat chief in Karachi Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi.

Talking to The News on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shaid Hamid said that due to Muharram-ul-Haram they had already upgraded security to overcome any situation and were also scrutinising persons on Fourth Schedule.

He added that on Thursday Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi was summoned to the CTD Intelligence Headquarters in relation to the monitoring of people on Fourth Schedule. He was told not to take part in any kind of sectarian activity and details of his bank accounts were also obtained by the CTD.

Farooqi was told not to leave his district without prior permission from the police, and any violation of the terms and conditions would be considered a violation of Fourth Schedule and result in his prosecution.