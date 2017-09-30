Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

MQM-London activist among two suspects held

MQM-London activist among two suspects held

The paramilitary force announced the arrests of two suspects, including a man associated with a political party, during raids in the city on Friday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said personnel conducted an intelligence-based targeted raid in the Mehmoodabad area and after facing resistance arrested Mohammed Naveed Ahmed alias Burger.

The suspect is said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and allegedly involved in aerial firing, the hoisting of party flags, forcible closure of shops and collection of hides and Fitra, and other crimes.

Paramilitary soldiers conducted a raid in Surjani Town and apprehended Kashif Ali alias Andaa, who was alleged to be involved in a number of robberies and street crimes. According to the spokesman, weapons and looted items were seized from the possession of the two men, who were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement