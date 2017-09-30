MQM-London activist among two suspects held

The paramilitary force announced the arrests of two suspects, including a man associated with a political party, during raids in the city on Friday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said personnel conducted an intelligence-based targeted raid in the Mehmoodabad area and after facing resistance arrested Mohammed Naveed Ahmed alias Burger.

The suspect is said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and allegedly involved in aerial firing, the hoisting of party flags, forcible closure of shops and collection of hides and Fitra, and other crimes.

Paramilitary soldiers conducted a raid in Surjani Town and apprehended Kashif Ali alias Andaa, who was alleged to be involved in a number of robberies and street crimes. According to the spokesman, weapons and looted items were seized from the possession of the two men, who were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.