No cell service in city despite Sindh’s request for suspension only along route

Although the Sindh government had requested suspension of cellphone service only along the main procession route on Muharram 8 (Friday), all of Karachi was denied the service.

This caused immense hardships to citizens, who were unable to make even emergency calls. What compounded the problem was the late reply that came from the federal interior ministry on September 28, a week after the Sindh government had written a letter requesting that cellular phone service should be blocked only along the procession routes in certain cities of the province on Muharram 8, and it should be suspended throughout the districts on Muharram 9 and 10.

The September 21 letter had said, “…the law enforcement agencies viz Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Sindh Police have requested to suspend mobile/GSM services at various critical times in the below mentioned cities of the province of Sindh as there are apprehensions of coordination of criminal activity by miscreants/criminal through the use of cellular phones and internet during Muharram-related Majlis and processions. “It is therefore requested to please impose a ban/suspend all kinds of cellular GPRS-communication services/mobile services/interim from 8th to 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in the cities of Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur and Jacobabad on the following days in order to facilitate maintaining law and order: 8th Muharram-ul-Haram from 1000-2200 hours (along the procession route), 9th Muharram-ul-Haram from 0800-2359 hours (complete ban) 10th Muharram-ul-Haram from 0800-2359 hours (complete ban).”

However, the letter had said, in case of any incident/emergency, the cell phone companies may be directed to restore the facility immediately on the request of the Sindh home department and the companies may be directed to nominate their respective focal persons and send their contact numbers for record-keeping by the department. At short notice, the interior ministry said in reply on September 28, a day before Muharram 8 that the matter for blocking the cellular services was referred to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which said this was an unprecedented situation where, instead of blocking the communication service along procession routes, the service was being blocked throughout the specified districts.

Interestingly, ignoring the PTA’s position that the situation was unprecedented, the interior ministry said the cellular phone services’ complete suspension will have a serious impact on emergency services like 1122, Edhi ambulance service, help lines of hospitals, financial institutions and the public.

“In view of the reservations of the PTA, it is requested to please revisit your districts of request by focusing on procession routes and critical days for the jamming of mobile services and send the revised list preferably in line with the PTA observations. “Owing to paucity of time and sensitivity of the issue, the requisite information may please be provided to this Ministry by 4.00 pm today positively by Return Fax No.051-9206380,” said the ministry’s reply.