Extension demanded

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue chairman to extend the date for filing income tax returns in the larger interests of the business community, a statement said on Friday.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javed, senior vice president Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and vice president Zeeshan Khalil said that extension in the date of tax returns filing till at least December 31 will be a favour to the business community and would also help the FBR meet its revenue targets.

Businessmen remained busy in the elections of trade bodies, besides tackling a number of issues, including the lack of awareness about the FBR online systems; therefore, the majority of businessmen cannot file their returns within the given timeframe that was very short.

They said that immediate extension in the date of tax returns filing will not only help trust building, but will also pave the way for the much-needed expansion of the tax base. This facility will also help establish strong liaison between the government and the private sector.