KCCI seeks extension in tax returns filing date

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Friday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date to file income tax and sales tax returns by at least a month up to October 31, 2017, a statement said.

Muffasar Atta Malik, president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the extension in date would help those taxpayers, who had been facing problems in filing

their returns due to numerous reasons, to submit their returns.

Many taxpayers may not be able to file returns by September 30, 2017 due to slow processing and constant congestions in the online system, IRIS, followed by the Ashura holidays, he added.

The internet and mobile phone services were totally suspended all over Karachi and in other parts of Sindh on 8th Muharram and will continue to remain suspended on 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram, as well; therefore, many taxpayers will not be able to submit their returns online by tomorrow, September 30, 2017.