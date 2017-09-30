Sat September 30, 2017
Business

September 30, 2017

Exporters urged to get registered under EU’s REX system

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Friday announced that only registered exporters will be eligible for exports to European Union (EU) under GSP Plus Scheme, a statement said.

TDAP said all current, as well as potential exporters to EU, are required to get registered with the EU’s REX (registration of exporters) system, it added.

The TDAP informed the exporters that as per the EU regulations for GSP Plus beneficiary countries, Pakistan is required to completely switch to the EU’s REX system for origin of certification by December 30, 2017.

Accordingly, issuance of certificate of origin by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for the EU-GSP Plus, which is being actively progressed by the authority, will cease after December 30 and only REX registered exporters would subsequently by able to
issue statements on origin (SOO) in respect of their EU shipments, the statement said.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan advised the exporters to get registered under REX system with the authority as soon as possible. The authority said that it had separately organised seminars in the major export cities of the country to explain the details of the registration process.

