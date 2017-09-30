Indian markets lose sheen on economic travails

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Rising concerns about India´s economy and the government´s fiscal discipline have sparked strong selling by foreign investors in Indian equities and sent the rupee tumbling, removing some, but not all, of the sheen from a hot emerging market play.

A confluence of factors, including sharply slower-than-expected economic growth, rising oil prices, and worries the government might boost spending and widen its fiscal deficit target have combined to pummel Indian markets in September.

The rupee slumped 2.2 percent this month, its worst monthly performance since November and the second-worst performance in Asia after the Japanese yen. Meanwhile, shares have lost more than 1 percent, and the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 9 basis points.

Foreign investors are also selling in equities, with net outflows of $1.11 billion in September, adding to their $2 billion outflow last month - the longest streak since sales of more than $4.5 billion from last October to January.

Still, foreign investors say the selling reflects some profit-taking, and add India´s economic fundamentals remain strong, despite the growing risks. The country´s central bank is also well placed to manage any currency volatility after building up record foreign exchange reserves of $402.5 billion.

But much will depend on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s government opts to arrest India´s economic slowdown after his promise of deep economic and fiscal reforms had enamoured foreign investors.

"India´s macro fundamentals still look quite good. From inflation, current account, to fiscal deficits, there is nothing that looks disastrous by any means," said David Cornell, chief investment officer of London-based Ocean Dial Asset Management.

"On a structural long-term basis India remains head and shoulders above all other emerging markets. "Nonetheless, some of the recent shine that saw foreign funds flock into India has worn off.

India´s economy grew 5.7 percent in the April-June quarter, its slowest pace in more than three years, as the country deals with the lingering impact of last year´s shock cash squeeze and the implementation of a national goods and services tax unveiled in July. Meanwhile, oil prices are rising sharply - a worry in a country that imports two-thirds of its energy needs. But investors say none of these risks are yet at alarming levels.