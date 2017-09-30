Pakistan makes progress in labour rights: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made progress on the fronts of social and labour rights to support generalised scheme of preferences (GSP) Plus status awarded to the country by the European Union (EU), commerce minister said.

Pervaiz Malik, minister for commerce and textile, during a meeting with the EU parliamentary delegation in Geneva, enumerated the progresses made by Pakistan in social development, including the progressive work on social and labour rights in the country, a statement said on Friday.

Malik also discussed the matters of bilateral importance, primarily GSP Plus. He explained the benefits to Pakistan and EU from the enhancement of bilateral trade as a result of GSP Plus.

The GSP Plus status, granted from January 2014, permitted nearly 20 percent of Pakistani exports to enter the 28-member countries’ EU block at zero tariff and 70 percent at preferential rates. Pakistan was among the nine countries – including its textile rivals Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – that won the GSP Plus award.

Pakistan, however, could graduate from GSP Plus anytime till 2023 for noncompliance with anyone of the 27 conventions related to human and labour rights. Minister Malik further said access to new technologies will increase agritrade and business in developing countries like Pakistan that derive their livelihoods predominantly from agriculture.

He stressed the importance of developing agriculture through access to newer technologies, focusing on the rural economy, integration of agrarian countries into global and regional value chains and providing a level-playing field to farmers and agriculture exporters from small countries.

Malik also addressed a World Trade Organization’s Public Forum event organised by Food and Agriculture Organization and the United Nations Industrial Development. Commerce minister highlighted the significance of climate change and food security for developing countries as major challenges and called for agricultural productivity.

He also held a roundtable with the Friends of E-Commerce for Development – a group of developing countries led by Pakistan and Costa Rica and discussed matters surrounding connectivity and infrastructure for developing countries, and the possible outcomes in this area for an upcoming WTO ministerial conference scheduled in December.