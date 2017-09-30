Copper rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London copper rose for a third session on Friday and was set to notch up its fifth consecutive quarterly gain, buoyed by expectations of strong demand in top industrial metals consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.3 percent to $6,540 a tonne by 0125 GMT, extending gains from the previous session. The market has climbed more than 10 percent since the beginning of July.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.8 percent to 51,310 yuan ($7,705.25) a tonne. Early readings on Chinese manufacturing are due on Saturday ahead of a week-long holiday.
China´s factories likely cranked up activity for the 14th straight month in September as the country´s year-long building boom and higher prices generate hearty profits, though the pace of growth may have eased slightly from August.
