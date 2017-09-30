Cotton unchanged

Karachi

Trading at the Karachi Cotton Exchange declined on Friday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,430/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,145/maund and Rs6,585/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said trade activity remained slow because of Muharram processions across the country. “Prices remained low because of a decline in arrivals. The trade activity will increase in the next week,” he added.

A total of 15 transactions were recorded of around 10,000 bales at a price of Rs6,025 to Rs6,200/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Khairpur, Burewala, Mianwali, Taunsa, Kassowal, Jehanian, Layyah and Khanewal.