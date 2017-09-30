Gold steadies

Bengaluru

Gold prices held steady early on Friday just above the previous session´s six-week low, supported by a weaker dollar, but remained on course for their biggest monthly fall this year.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,286.86 per ounce at 0044 GMT, on track for a monthly drop of about 2.7 percent.

That would mark its largest monthly decline so far in 2017 and the first such fall in three months. The metal was also on track for a third straight weekly decline, although it looks set to end the quarter up around 3.7 percent.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery edged up 0.1 percent to $1,289.80 per ounce.

The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as investors looked to take profits on the greenback´s rally this week ahead of the end of the quarter.