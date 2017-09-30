Dollar higher

Hot Now

SINGAPORE: The dollar inched higher against a basket of major currencies on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain so far this year as investors pondered the Trump administration´s tax plan and the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 93.211.While that was down from Thursday´s near six-week high of 93.666, the index has still risen 1.1 percent this week, putting it on track for its biggest weekly gain since December.

The dollar has risen on renewed hopes for U.S. tax reform, as well as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that stressed the need for gradual interest rate hikes. Profit-taking and caution about political hurdles facing the U.S. tax plan seem to be tempering the dollar´s momentum, said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore.

"We´ve been down this tax reform road before, and I don´t think it´s going to be easy. There´s going to be a lot of back and forth, a lot of squabbling," Innes said. The White House struggled on Thursday to defend its new tax plan against criticism that it would help the rich at the expense of lower classes, as Republicans in Congress prepared to move ahead with actual legislation.