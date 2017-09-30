Palm oil slips

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell slightly in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in overnight soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Traders also booked profit ahead of the weekend and the release of September cargo surveyor data, amid expectation that exports growth would slow down. Intertek Testing Services (ITS) is scheduled to release palm oil shipment data for the whole September after 0300 GMT on Saturday. Malaysian palm oil shipments during Sept. 1-25 rose 16.1 percent from a month earlier, ITS data showed.

Traders said exports in September would rise but at a slower pace. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 2,696 ringgit ($637.96) a tonne at the midday break.