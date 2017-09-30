Sat September 30, 2017
Business

September 30, 2017

Rupee gains

The rupee appreciated against the dollar on Friday on sufficient availability of foreign exchange with commercial banks and lower demand for import payments, dealers said. The rupee ended at 105.41 to the dollar from a day ago level of 105.42 in the interbank foreign exchange market. In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at 106.10/106.30.

